Odisha: Congress appoints Pottangi MLA as leader of CLP

Bhubaneswar, July 21 Congress on Sunday appointed Pottangi MLA Rama Chandra Kadam as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Odisha Assembly.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal has intimated Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar about the announcement in a letter on Sunday.

Basudevpur MLA Ashok Das and MLA Rajgangpur C.S. Raazen Ekka have been appointed as the deputy leader of CLP and the party’s chief whip in the Assembly respectively.

Notably, the budget session of the Odisha Assembly is scheduled to commence on Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress in another major decision on Sunday dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, various executive committees, frontal organisations and the Congress committees at the district, block and Mandal levels.

“Congress President has approved the proposal of the complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, including the President, PCC, its office bearers and executive committee, District/Block/Mandal Congress Committees, Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells, with immediate effect,” read a Congress statement.

The current DCC Presidents have been asked to serve as acting Presidents till the appointments of new presidents by the party.

Many party workers and senior party leaders in the state had of late openly advocated for the removal of Congress state President Sarat Pattanayak from his post following the party’s poor performance in the recently held general elections.

