Odisha: Congress organises 'symbolic wedding' of BJD & BJP

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 Alleging a "nexus" between the ruling BJD and main opposition BJP in the state, the Odisha Pradesh Chhatra Congress members organised a satirical marriage event of both the parties at the Master Canteen Square area here on Thursday.

The programme "entertained" the passersby and also drew the attention of people in the city.

The Congress workers on Thursday also distributed wedding invitation cards among the people invited to attend the programme.

"For the last 24 years, they (BJD and BJP) have been in a live-in relationship and we got them married today to save their honour. We are happy that now they are officially married," said Congress Odisha in-charge, Ajoy Kumar.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president, Sarat Pattanaik, ex-OPCC president Jayadev Jena and other senior congress leaders participated in the satirical marriage.

The Congress workers wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and various other BJD and BJP leaders attended the programme.

"People have already known that BJP and BJD are in nexus but it has not come to open. Through today's programme, now people from across Odisha will know that Congress is the only alternative in the state," said OPCC president Pattanaik.

Meanwhile, the president of Chhatra Congress, Yashir Nawaz said that BJD and BJP has been behaving like a husband and wife in Lok Sabha for the last 24 years.

He said BJD supported the BJP blindly on every issue.

