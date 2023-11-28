Odisha: Cop in vigilance net

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 The officials of state vigilance department have unearthed huge cash from the possession of Susanta Satpathy, the Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Boipariguda police station in Koraput district of Odisha.

The anti-corruption sleuths have so far recovered cash to the tune of Rs 37.27 lakh during searches at Satpathy’s office and government quarters in Koraput and Cuttack districts.

“Following inputs about movement of Satpathy, from Boipariguda to Cuttack in a Bus along with suspected ill-gotten cash, he was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance near Jeypore and approximately Rs 2, 70,000 cash was recovered, the possession of which he could not explain satisfactorily,” said vigilance official.

The vigilance officials later carried out searches at different places related to the erring police official. The cops have so far recovered Rs 1, 80,000 from his office chamber at the police station, Rs 3 lakh from his official quarter at Boipariguda in Koraput and Rs 29.77 lakh from his official government quarter at Buxi Bazar in Cuttack.

The recovery of more assets is likely as the search is on till the last report came in.

“He has been detained at Jeypore Vigilance Office and is being examined in connection with the cash recoveries,” added the vigilance official.

