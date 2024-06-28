Odisha: Court hands man RI for sexually abusing daughter

Bhubaneswar, June 28 A court here on Friday sentenced a person to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life by holding him guilty of sexually abusing his own daughter.

The convict, identified as Jyotirmaya Samal, was an auto rickshaw driver in Bhubaneswar.

"On September 1, 2021, the convict tried to rape his daughter who, along with her mother, works as a sweeper in the city... she was sleeping in a separate room," said Rajib Sasmal, the special public prosecutor.

Sasmal said that the convict's wife, who was sleeping nearby, also woke up suddenly. When the mother-daughter duo resisted his attempts, an angry Samal brutally assaulted them.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint against the Jyotirmaya the next day. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested him on September 4, 2021.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer during the course of the investigation came to know that Jyotirmaya's daughter was pregnant. She delivered a baby at a hospital here on December 13, 2022.

The DNA profiling report of Jyotirmaya Samal, his daughter and the child also clearly indicated that the convict was the biological father of the newborn baby boy of the rape victim.

The court, on the basis of the DNA report, statements of witnesses and other exhibits, held Samal guilty of the heinous crime and pronounced the judgement.

The court has also directed the Khordha District Legal Services Authority to ensure the payment of compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

