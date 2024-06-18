Odisha: Curfew Imposed in Balasore Town After Clash Between Two Groups

Curfew was imposed in Balasore town, Odisha, after a clash between two groups, according to police reports on Tuesday. The district administration has additionally restricted internet services in sensitive areas and advised residents to remain indoors. The curfew, enforced from midnight on June 17 to midnight on June 18, aims to maintain peace and order in the town.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare on Monday and asked him to take immediate measures to bring the situation under control, officials said.

A group of people staged a sit-in protest in the Bhujakhia Pir area of town on Monday, objecting to animal sacrifice blood on the road. According to police, another group reportedly threw stones at them, sparking a clash. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar is stationed in the town, overseeing the situation. Police conducted a flag march in Balasore, and approximately 30 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

"All entry points to the OT Road closed," police said, adding that "No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot, or by vehicle or travel except for emergency medical aid." Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said, "Curfew has been clamped in Balasore municipality area. All commercial establishments and shops to remain closed."

