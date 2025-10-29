Odisha Deputy CM stresses balanced growth and mental well-being among adolescents

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday stressed the need for teenagers to balance academics with their personal interests to achieve excellence in their chosen field.

Addressing the gathering at a function -- ‘Kishor-Kishori’ Smabesh -- in Bhubaneswar, Parida, who also holds the portfolio of the Women and Child Development department, emphasised the importance of mental health during adolescence and the need to explore the hidden talents among adolescents.

She said that by focusing on their interests along with academics, every teenager can achieve excellence in the respective field chosen by him or her. The Deputy CM also stressed that there must be an open environment in families where adolescent girls can freely express their thoughts and share the problems they face.

Emotional exchange and a good mutual understanding, she said, help resolve many issues. Parida stated that the flagship Advika programme is being implemented at various Anganwadi centres to promote children’s mental health, develop their skills, and protect them from violence.

The Advika programme has been operational since October 11 (2020), the International Day of the Girl Child.

Similarly, she also said that around 1.5 lakh Advika groups have been formed in Odisha, while the ICDS officers across the state have been successfully implementing this initiative.

On this occasion, Deputy CM Parida highly appreciated the efforts of Anganwadi workers and officials, stating that nearly 30 lakh adolescent girls have been provided with skill education. Around four lakh Sakha-Bandhus (male peer leaders to assist girls in preventing child marriage) have also been created. She said that the development of mental, physical, and inner qualities during adolescence helps one achieve success in life.

While interacting with adolescents, the Deputy CM remarked that in today’s era, women, along with men, are equally capable of contributing to economic development.

Emphasising the vision of a developed Odisha, she said that everyone’s cooperation is essential and that people must progress in every field.

Deputy CM Parida added that despite facing various challenges, if one accepts them as opportunities and moves forward, they can surely achieve their goals.

