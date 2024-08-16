Odisha DGP stresses on providing better police service to people

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 Senior IPS officer Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Friday assumed the charge of the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha Police.

Khurania, the 1990-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, emphasised giving utmost priority to provide quality police service to the common people in the state.

“The most important duty for me, as the head of Odisha Police, and my police force is to provide better police service to the people of Odisha. As the Chief Minister has appealed to the police personnel posted at police stations to behave well with the visitors, all steps will be taken in this regard,” said Khurania.

He stated that Odisha Police has achieved significant success in the fight against Left Wing Extremists in Odisha. He paid homage to the police personnel who got martyred in the fight against Maoists and said that their sacrifice would encourage the Odisha police to completely weed out the Mao menace in Odisha.

“Special importance will be given to maintaining law and order situation, investigation of crime and its control which are the fundamental duties of Police. Importance will also be given to improve the quality of investigation and application of scientific methods,” added Khurania.

The new DGP said that a special focus will be on checking the attacks and atrocities against vulnerable sections of society like children, women, SC and STs. He said all the steps will be taken to control the rising cybercrime cases in the state.

He further noted that Police will take strong steps against the crimes related to the sale and supply of narcotics substances.

The quality of the police force will be improved by providing better training and introduction of advanced knowledge and skills in the workplace, Khurania said.

The DGP Police also noted that he and his police force will take all the steps to become closer to the people.

He was also the Additional Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner of Police for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin city. Khurania also held the post of Director, BPSPA-cum-IG Training, Bhubaneswar.

Khurania during his service career has received many commendations and rewards. Notable among them are the Governor's Medal and President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal and Police Antrik SurakshaSeva Padak.

Khurania replaced senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Sarangi who has been in the additional charge of DGP, Odisha Police since December 31, 2023.

