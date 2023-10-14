Odisha EOW makes another arrest in land fraud case

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police on Friday apprehended one more accused involved in the illegal selling of landed properties in Bhubaneswar and surrounding areas by preparing forged documents.

The arrested individual has been identified as Bichitra Behera -- a resident of Malipada area in Khordha district.

The EWO has so far arrested eight members of the racket, including Bichitra, in connection with the land scam case (7/23) registered over the allegations of one Lipika Das of Nasadipur village in Kendrapara district.

Lipika in her complaint alleged that the accused persons had fraudulently sold her landed property measuring 2,000 sq ft located at Malipada mouza in Bhubaneswar to one Haladhara Dash (ex-employee of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) in 2020.

The accused Bichitra, along with mastermind Antaryami and other members of the racket, used to make fake sale deeds by impersonating the real owner and falsely identifying the impersonator as the real owner.

"It was found that two more ladies, namely Satyabhama Das and Dharitri Mohanty have also been victimized in a similar manner by the same racket," said an EOW official.

The fraudsters with a view to selling another plot at the same Malipada Mouza under Chandaka police limits fraudulently made the false sale deed by impersonating, real owner Dharitri Mohanty.

The impersonator lady, Sujata Mohanty, was falsely identified as the real owner by the accused Bichitra.

They also prepared a false Aadhaar card by affixing a photograph of impersonator Sujata Mohanty.

Sujata Mohanty has also signed as Dharitri Mohanty on the Registered Sale Deed.

"The racket involved in the illegal sale/purchase of the land by forged documentation and impersonation of the real owners. After the fraudulent sale of the land in favour of the persons of their interest, the accused persons were going to sell it again to other parties. This gang is involved in many other such cases which are being scrutinized by EOW and action would be initiated in all such cases," said the EOW official.

