Odisha: Ex-Panchayat official held for misappropriating govt funds worth over Rs 53 lakh

Bhubaneswar, June 19 The Odisha Vigilance has arrested a former Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) on the charges of embezzlement of government funds to the tune of over Rs 53 lakh in Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district, an official said on Thursday.

Following intimation by the Panchayati Raj department regarding the misappropriation of the government funds, the Odisha vigilance started an enquiry against the accused Akrura Majhi, ex-PEO of Saramuli Gram Panchayat in Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district.

“During verification, the Ex-PEO Majhi was found to have misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 53,38,809 received under the 15th Central Finance Commission and 5th State Finance Commission by not executing developmental works of Saramuli Gram Panchayat during October 31,2023 to November 18, 2024 while he was working as PEO,” the vigilance official further added.

On the other hand, Majhi has reflected execution of different works in the Cash Book and shown payment of total amount against the works done.

The accused was removed after he was found misappropriating Rs 53,38,809 causing huge loss to the Government. Majhi is currently attached to the office of Block Development Officer, Daringbadi Block.

Following the enquiry, accused Majhi has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance and was on Thursday forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani.

A case has been registered against Majhi in this connection under sections 13(2), 13(1) of the PC (Amendment)Act, 2018 and section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Notably, several government officials including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and senior engineers have recently come under the vigilance scanner for financial irregularities and graft charges.

Earlier this month, the Vigilance Department arrested the sub-collector of Dharamgarh, Kalahandi district, 2021-batch IAS officer, Dhiman Chakma for accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman by threatening to take action against the latter’s stone crusher unit.

