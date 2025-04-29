Odisha Excise dept officer held over graft charges

Bhubaneswar, April 29 The Odisha Vigilance Department, on Tuesday, detained a senior official of the State Excise department after she was apprehended while carrying suspected unaccounted cash worth more than Rs 3 lakh, officials said.

According to a press statement issued by the Odisha Vigilance, the police officers recently received some reliable information that Krishna Nayak, Excise Department Superintendent, Dhenkanal district, had allegedly collected suspected unaccounted cash from different sources.

Subsequently, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Nayak.

On April 29, the team of Odisha Vigilance caught her at Deulasahi Road, Dhenkanal, while she was proceeding in a Scorpio vehicle bearing an Odisha state registration number.

"While arresting the woman, cash worth Rs 3,00,000 was found in her possession. As Nayak could not satisfactorily account for the possession of such huge cash, the amount was recovered from her possession and seized along with the vehicle," said the State Vigilance department.

The department also noted that soon after the woman's arrest, simultaneous searches are being conducted at the residential house of Nayak at Nimpur in Jagatpur area of Cuttack, another house at Nirbani lane, under Kumbharpada police limits in Puri district, her parental house at native Pradhan Sahi in Choudwar, Cuttack, a rental accommodation and her office room at Dhenkanal district.

The Vigilance officials also said that the accused Superintendent of Excise, Dhenkanal, has been detained for further questioning.

As per reports, the Odisha Vigilance department have registered a total of 200 criminal cases against 308 corrupt officials and private persons in 2024.

The policemen have also arrested 181 people, including many government officials during 2024.

Similarly, in 2024, Odisha Vigilance has achieved a disposal rate of 154 per cent.

In total, 307 cases were disposed of after investigation.

As many as 105 cases have been ended in convictions in 2024 at a conviction rate of 50 per cent.

