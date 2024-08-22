Odisha Excise Minister orders strict vigil against illicit liquor trade after 'hooch tragedy' leaves 2 dead

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 Following the death of two persons in Odisha's Ganjam district allegedly due to the consumption of spurious country liquor, state Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has directed the officials to take all necessary steps to stop the illegal trade of liquor in the state.

The minister on Wednesday held discussions with Principal Secretary (Excise) Sushil Kumar Lohani and Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol on the hooch tragedy in Chikiti block of Ganjam and sought all the details regarding the incident.

At least 23 persons from Moundpur, Jenapur and Karabalua village of Chikiti block had consumed country liquor from a local unlicensed shop on Monday evening. They later fell ill and were admitted to a nearby hospital in the Chikiti area.

As many as 15 victims were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for better treatment. Of them, two died on Wednesday while 13 are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Jura Behera and Loknath Behera of Jenapur village in the Chikita area of the district.

The minister said that illegal liquor trade in the state is not acceptable and directed the officials to keep strict vigil and conduct raids on illegal liquor manufacturing units and shops across the state. He also ordered the immediate removal of the Excise Superintendent of Berhampur from the post.

Minister Harichandan directed authorities to make special arrangements for the treatment of those admitted to the hospital after falling ill due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

So far, eight persons including a woman have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.

The opposition BJD and Congress on Wednesday raised the hooch tragedy issue in the Odisha Assembly demanding a probe by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner.

The BJD also announced that a fact-finding team of the party will visit Chikiti soon.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor