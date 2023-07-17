Odisha experiences widespread rainfall in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 17 : Odisha has experienced widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Binika in Sonepur district recorded highest rainfall of 165.2 mm and Dhankauda in Sambalpur 155.5 mm. Jujumara in Sambalpur has received 136 mm of rainfall.

IMD Bhubaneswar said, "Odisha experienced widespread rainfall in last 24 hours. Binika in Sonepur district recorded highest rainfall of 165.2 mm and Dhankauda in Sambalpur 155.5 mm. Very heavy rain was recorded at 6 places while 12 places witnessed heavy rain."

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that a cyclonic circulation is lying over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height," IMD Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said. IMD said that the cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestward across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two to three days.

It also mentioned that another fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 18, 2023.

