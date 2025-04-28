Odisha Family in Shock as 72-Year-Old Woman Receives Notice to Return to Pakistan After Pahalgam Terror Attack

A day after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the government announced the suspension of long-term and short-term visas for Pakistani nationals staying in India on various visa categories. A 72-year-old woman, Razia Sultana from Odisha, allegedly received a notice asking her to return to Pakistan despite holding Indian citizenship. The Balasore district administration issued the notice, sending the middle-class family into shock.

Sultana holds an Indian ration card, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, and even a school certificate. A neighbour said they have known each other for 70 years. She said, "Sultana was born and brought up in Odisha. She has nothing to do with Pakistan. She got married here; her schooling and everything was done in India." She added, "If one person has to be taken to Pakistan, then take all of us along with her."

VIDEO | Balasore, Odisha: The family of 72-year-old Razia Sultana is in shock after the Balasore district administration issued a notice to her to leave India and return to Pakistan in the wake of the Centre scrapping the long-term VISA following #Pahalgam terror attack.#Odisha… pic.twitter.com/9DJOYHGBb5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2025

Shaikh Sameeruddin, elder son of Razia Sultana, told news agency PTI that his mother has all valid documents proving her Indian citizenship and has never even visited Pakistan before. "We received the notice on April 25 asking her to leave India and return to Pakistan," her son said.

Also Read | Indian Woman Married to Pakistani National Stuck in India with Children After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Sameeruddin urged the government to investigate the matter and provide them relief. "We are a middle-class family. We don’t know anything about all this. My mother is already facing multiple health issues," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier directed states to identify Pakistani nationals staying in India under 14 visa categories — including film, journalist, pilgrim, and business — and ensure their prompt return. As a result, states such as Gujarat and Odisha have already begun the process.

These measures were taken in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists. Data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs shows that between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, a total of 1,112 Long-Term Visas (LTVs) were granted to members of minority communities from Pakistan, reported The Indian Express.