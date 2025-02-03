Odisha Fire: 13 Makeshift Shops Destroyed in Huge Blaze Near Geetanjali in Puri
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2025 12:01 PM2025-02-03T12:01:26+5:302025-02-03T12:07:44+5:30
A massive fire broke out near Geetanjali in Odisha's Puri on Sunday night (February 2), destroying 13 makeshift shops. ...
A massive fire broke out near Geetanjali in Odisha's Puri on Sunday night (February 2), destroying 13 makeshift shops. The blaze rapidly engulfed the structures, reducing them to ashes. Champahar firefighters controlled the blaze for nearly four hours. The cause of the fire is unclear, and Konark police have launched an investigation.
According to the reports, a gas cylinder kept in the shop exploded, creating panic and chaos among people in the area. The fire destroyed the glass door of the nearby SBI ATM.
Puri, Odisha: A fire broke out late last night near Geetanjali area, in front of the Konark Sun Temple, destroying over 13 makeshift shops. Firefighters from Champahar controlled the blaze for nearly four hours. The cause of the fire is unclear and Konark police have launched an… pic.twitter.com/YQpDYhXIpY— IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025
On receiving the news, the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. However, by then, furniture worth lakhs of rupees had been gutted in the blaze. No injuries or casualties were reported.