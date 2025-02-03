Odisha Fire: 13 Makeshift Shops Destroyed in Huge Blaze Near Geetanjali in Puri

A massive fire broke out near Geetanjali in Odisha's Puri on Sunday night (February 2), destroying 13 makeshift shops. The blaze rapidly engulfed the structures, reducing them to ashes. Champahar firefighters controlled the blaze for nearly four hours. The cause of the fire is unclear, and Konark police have launched an investigation.

According to the reports, a gas cylinder kept in the shop exploded, creating panic and chaos among people in the area. The fire destroyed the glass door of the nearby SBI ATM.

Odisha Fire

Puri, Odisha: A fire broke out late last night near Geetanjali area, in front of the Konark Sun Temple, destroying over 13 makeshift shops. Firefighters from Champahar controlled the blaze for nearly four hours. The cause of the fire is unclear and Konark police have launched an… pic.twitter.com/YQpDYhXIpY — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025

Also Read | Fire at Parle Crackjack Biscuit Factory in Bhind: 22-Year-Old Dies, Materials Worth 30 Crore Destroyed

On receiving the news, the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. However, by then, furniture worth lakhs of rupees had been gutted in the blaze. No injuries or casualties were reported.