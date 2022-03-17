Odisha: Fire breaks out at a Junagarh shopping mall in Kalahandi
By ANI | Published: March 17, 2022 03:43 AM2022-03-17T03:43:31+5:302022-03-17T03:50:08+5:30
A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Junagarh in the Kalahandi district of Odisha on Wednesday.
A thick blanket of smoke could be seen surrounding the mall after the fire broke out at around 9 pm on Wednesday. Four fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor