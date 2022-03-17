Odisha: Fire breaks out at a Junagarh shopping mall in Kalahandi

A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Junagarh in the Kalahandi district of Odisha on Wednesday.

A thick blanket of smoke could be seen surrounding the mall after the fire broke out at around 9 pm on Wednesday. Four fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor