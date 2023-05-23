Odisha: Fire breaks out at pipe warehouse in Sambalpur, fire tenders at spot

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], May 23 : A massive fire broke out in a pipe warehouse in Sambalpur district on

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], May 23 : A massive fire broke out in a pipe warehouse in Sambalpur district on Monday, officials said.

Fire tenders are currently on the spot.

More details are awaited on the matter.

