Odisha: Fisheries Directorate official under scanner over misappropriation of funds

Bhubaneswar, July 22 A senior official of the state Fisheries Directorate has landed in vigilance net after the misappropriation of public funds over Rs 1 crore by him came to the fore.

The accused officer, identified as Basanta Kumar Dash, Deputy Director of Fisheries (Brackish Water), is posted at the office of the Directorate of Fisheries, Cuttack. The accused Dash who remained on leave from April 22, 2024, has not joined in his duty yet.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Directorate of Fisheries, the Cuttack police arrested the accused official for the misappropriation on July 4.

The case was later taken up by the Vigilance Department which initiated an inquiry into the matter to unearth documents relating to the misappropriation of government money, investments made and assets acquired out of the amount.

The anti-corruption sleuths found that Dash, who was the Drawing & Disbursing Officer (DDO), had allegedly transferred public funds to the tune of Rs 1.05 crore from the government account to his personal bank account maintained at SBI, Puri.

“While on leave, Dash transferred a sum of Rs1.05 Crore from a government account to his personal SB Account No.30013471610 of SBI, Puri through RTGS in eight transactions from 21.05.2024 to 19.06.2024. Subsequently, he withdrew Rs 99.37 lakh from his personal account in 281 transactions through ATM, Cheque, etc from 21.05.2024 to 24.06.2024,” said a vigilance official.

After unearthing of the illegal transactions, five teams of the state vigilance led by five Deputy Superintendents of Police, four Inspectors, nine ASIs and other staff on Monday carried out simultaneous house searches at different locations to unearth documents relating to the misappropriation, investments made and assets acquired out of the misappropriated amount.

“During searches, it was ascertained that out of the above money withdrawn, Dash has purchased a plot worth approx Rs 72 lakhs in Bhubaneswar and also utilised approximately Rs 27 Lakhs towards purchase of gold ornaments,” added the vigilance official.

The sleuths also found Dash possessing seven plots in prime locations in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Puri, two buildings, one farm house in Puri, gold 250 gms, one four wheeler Mahindra Verito, two 2-wheelers.

Meanwhile, the Bank, Postal, Insurance and other deposits by Dash are being investigated by the vigilance.

--IANS

