Odisha: Foundation stone laid for Maa Tarini temple redevelopment; Keonjhar to become major industrial hub

Bhubaneswar, Dec 7 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Sunday, reaffirmed the BJP-led state government's commitment to transforming Keonjhar into the state's third steel city, alongside Rourkela in Sundargarh district and Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district, government officials said.

While laying the foundation stone for the integrated development of the prominent spiritual site, the Maa Tarini Temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district, the Chief Minister outlined a comprehensive roadmap for the all-round development of his native district.

He said that the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maa Tarini Temple marks the beginning of a long-awaited project for both Kendujhar district and Odisha.

It is worth noting that a budget of Rs 313 crore has been allocated for the development of the temple, with the project expected to be completed within the next year.

During the event, Chief Minister Majhi emphasised that the Odisha government is committed to transforming the Maa Tarini Temple into an internationally recognised religious and tourist destination.

CM Majhi also announced that additional funds would be provided for constructing residential accommodations for temple priests and other necessary facilities, along with developing the surrounding areas.

He instructed the State Works Department and the District Collector to prepare a detailed project report for this purpose.

The development project will span nearly 60 acres and include a 216-bed special pilgrims' lodge, a pilgrims' centre, a coconut counter, an interpretation centre, a food plaza, a watchtower, a market complex, a large prasad hall with a seating capacity of 500 people, toilet blocks, clothing rooms, a shoe stand, ticket counters, washing areas, and restrooms for drivers.

Road improvements, parking facilities, and beautification of four ponds will also be undertaken, CM Majhi said.

Taking a jibe at the previous Biju Janata Dal government, the Chief Minister noted that the earlier allocation of Rs 50 crore for temple development by the previous state government had not yielded significant results.

He added that the current BJP-led state government is committed to making Kendujhar a key centre of economic growth, including plans to establish a mega steel plant.

He said that Kendujhar would soon emerge as an industrial hub like Rourkela and Jharsuguda, supported by a robust network of roads connecting various industrial areas.

CM Majhi also added that Keonjhar district will play a crucial role in realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047 and a 'Samruddha Odisha' by 2036.

