Odisha: Four minors drown in two separate incidents

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 As many as four minor students including three girls drowned in two separate incidents in Kalahandi and Khordha districts of the state on Tuesday.

Two minor siblings identified as nine-year-old Bhagirathi Jena and his elder sister Subhashri had gone to a pond near their maternal grandparent’s residence at Subhalo village under Balianta Police limits in Bhubaneswar along with their grandmother to take a bath.

As per the reports, the duo while taking the bath slipped into deep waters and couldn’t come out. The siblings were later fished out from the pond by the villagers and rushed them to Capital Hospital where doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

Notably, the deceased duo who hailed from Koradakanta under the Badagada Police station area had visited their maternal grandparents' house a couple of days back on the occasion of Durga Puja festivities.

In the second incident, two minors were identified as Naina Durga, 17, and Rinki Harijan,16, of Bilat village under the Narla Police station area of Kalahandi district.

The duo had gone to a river near their village to take a bath on Tuesday morning. Naina accidentally slipped into deep waters while taking a bath in the river.

Meanwhile, Rinki too drowned in the water when she tried to save Naina. Upon being informed, Narla police and fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation.

The duo was fished out and rushed to Rampur Community Health Center where doctors declared them dead.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons over the rising incidents of drowning deaths in the state, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Tuesday, “It is a matter of grave concern that cases of drowning are on the rise in Odisha. Minor children are the major victims in the drowning death cases.”

He further stated that instructions have been issued to take necessary steps at vulnerable points to check the drowning death cases in the state. Parents and teachers will also be sensitised in this regard to stop the rise in drowning incidents.

