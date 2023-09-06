Odisha gives Rs 5 crore to calamity-hit Himachal
Shimla, Sep 6 The Odisha government has contributed Rs 5 crore towards the disaster relief fund 2023 for relief and rehabilitation measures in calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik for this gesture.
In a message, Sukhu said the liberal donation in the hour of distress would help aiding disaster-affected people and appealed to the public to contribute generously towards the disaster relief fund.
