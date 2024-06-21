Odisha Government Extends Hockey India Sponsorship Deal Until 2036

The newly-elected BJP government in Odisha has announced the extension of its sponsorship agreement with Hockey India until 2036. This move underscores the state's dedication to the sport, particularly significant following India's bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, marking a return to Olympic podium in hockey after more than forty years.

Since 2018, Odisha has been a key sponsor of Indian hockey, with former Chief Minister of the state, Naveen Patnaik, showing strong commitment to the sport's development over the years. The sponsorship deal was renewed by Patnaik last year and was to run until 2033, but it has now been extended by three years until 2036.

Over the past decade, Odisha has emerged as the epicenter of Indian hockey, hosting consecutive men's World Cups in 2018 (Bhubaneswar) and 2023 (Bhubaneswar and Rourkela). Earlier this year, the state also welcomed the India leg of the FIH Pro League. The decision to extend the sponsorship agreement was made during a significant meeting on Thursday, attended by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Secretary-General Bhola Nath Singh, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, among other dignitaries.

"We had a productive meeting with the Chief Minister. We discussed the advancement of sports and strategies to elevate our beloved sport to new heights," Tirkey said in a statement. "We are thankful to Odisha for their commitment to Indian hockey. This partnership has played a pivotal role in uplifting the sport," he added.