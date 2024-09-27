Odisha Government Grants Maternity and Paternity Leave for Surrogacy: 180 Days for Mothers, 15 for Fathers

The Odisha government has announced maternity and paternity leaves for employees choosing surrogacy, as stated in an official notification from the state Finance Department released on Thursday night. Female employees will be eligible for 180 days of maternity leave, while male employees will be entitled to 15 days of paternity leave.

The notification also specifies that this benefit applies to both surrogate mothers and commissioning mothers, as well as commissioning fathers. The Odisha government's decision follows the Centre's recent extension of maternity and paternity leave benefits to its employees who become parents through surrogacy.

Key Details:

Female employees opting for surrogacy are entitled to 180 days of maternity leave.

Male employees, recognized as commissioning fathers, can avail 15 days of paternity leave.

Leave benefits are applicable for both surrogate mothers and commissioning mothers.

To qualify for the leave benefits, commissioning parents must have fewer than two surviving children.

Required documentation includes a surrogacy agreement and relevant medical records.

A state government female employee who becomes a surrogate mother and has fewer than two surviving children will be eligible for the full 180 days of maternity leave.

Similarly, a state government male employee, having less than two surviving children, who becomes a 'commissioning father' will be eligible for paternity leave of 15 days within the period of 6 months from the date of delivery of the child.