Odisha Government hikes ex-gratia amount from Rs 4 lakh to 10 lakh for state govt employee in case of death

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 31 : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal to increase the ex-gratia amount in case of a death of a state government employee from Rs 4 lakh to 10 lakh, said an official statement.

According to the statement, the amount of assistance in case of death of employees while performing their duties has been increased from the present Rs 4 lakhs to Rs 10 lakh.

Similarly, the amount of assistance in case of permanent disability due to injury has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. While in the case of partial disability assistance amount is hiked from Rs1 lakh to Rs2 lakhs, read the official statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor