Odisha govt aims for an incident-free Rath Yatra, says CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, June 22 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Sunday, assured that the state administration has taken all the measures to ensure an incident-free Rath Yatra in the sacred town of Puri this year, which will begin on June 27.

While addressing a high-level review meeting on security-related preparations held in Puri, CM Majhi has said, "Our first and only aim is to ensure an incident-free Rath Yatra event. As I was informed by the officials, all the necessary measures needed for an incident-free event have been implemented."

He also added that one of the biggest prerequisites to make Rath Yatra incident-free is the deployment of adequate numbers of police force and the administration.

Chief Minister Majhi said that lack of manpower must not be a reason for the foreseeable incident.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the Odisha Police will be using artificial intelligence and drone technology during the Rath Yatra, which is very important to take swift action and avoid any untoward incident.

CM Majhi in his address also advised the authorities to be more vigilant during Rath Yatra, Suna Besha (Golden Attire) and Bahuda Yatra (Return Car Festival).

He said that the concerned authorities have been advised to take required steps for the deployment of adequate numbers of fire services personnel and traffic personnel.

"It is required to keep strict surveillance on the crowd through binoculars from watch towers and high rising buildings along the Bada Danda or grand road to avoid any unpleasant incident. The government is also mulling to deploy NSG (National Security Guard) snipers," CM Majhi added.

He said that efforts will be made to stop spread of rumours to ensure that stampede-like situations don't occur during the Rath Yatra, which is expected to witness huge gathering of devotees.

The Chief Minister noted that necessary steps have been taken to deal with any imminent terrorist threat during the car festival post Operation Sindoor.

Chief Minister Majhi advised the authorities to lay special focus on preventing preparations of food at roadside eateries along the Grand Road to avoid fire mishaps.

He also instructed the officials to ensure that the hotels on Grand Road should have fire extinguishers.

Sufficient numbers of life guards and fishermen will be deployed to avoid any mishap in the sea during Rath Yatra, the Chief Minister said.

The Coast Guard has been urged to remain alert and intensify patrolling to prevent any threat through sea, he added.

He emphasised on aerial surveillance using helicopters during the grand Rath Yatra.

CM Majhi said that in view of the favourable weather, the sacred coastal town of Puri may witness record number of devotees during the Rath Yatra this year.

The Chief Minister advised the concerned authorities to deploy enough mobile hospitals and accident recovery vans on the national highways and other roads connecting to Puri.

Free flowing corridors will be created on the Grand Road to ensure smooth movement of ambulance and fire services vehicles, CM Majhi said.

In view of the diarrhoea situation in many parts of the state, the Chief Minister advised the district administration to ensure the devotees get fresh food and clean water.

