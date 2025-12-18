Odisha govt and India AI Mission host key meet on democratising AI resources in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 The India AI Mission, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Odisha government, on Thursday, hosted the conclave on ‘Democratising AI Resources Working Group Meeting’ in Bhubaneswar.

Co-chaired by Egypt, the session focused on "Democratising AI Resources" and marked the commencement of the Regional AI Impact Conference, Odisha. The Conference is taking place from 18-20 December 2025 in Bhubaneswar.

Senior policymakers, industry experts, and academics to develop strategies for data infrastructure, compute access, skilling, and sectoral AI deployment under the India AI Mission participated in the Working Group Meeting here on Thursday.

Notably, the India AI Impact Summit Working Groups form a critical component of the India AI Mission, comprising seven specialised thematic forums that bring together stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and civil society to develop actionable roadmaps for AI adoption across the nation.

These groups focus on Human Capital, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Resilience, Innovation, Efficiency, Science, and AI for Economic Development & Social Good.

The session in Bhubaneswar, centred on democratising AI resources, exemplifies this mandate by fostering consensus on equitable access to foundational AI enablers.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Working Group meeting, Odisha IT and Electronics Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday informed that the primary objective of the initiative is to align Odisha with the upcoming India AI programme to be held in New Delhi in February, which will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similar AI-related activities are being organised across the country, and Odisha has been selected as one of the key regions for this initiative.

The Minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for supporting and facilitating the programme.

Mahaling said deliberations are also being held on the future of sustainable AI, focusing on two major pillars. The first revolves around the three core principles—People, Planet and Progress—and how technology can be leveraged through AI to ensure inclusive growth and planetary well-being.

The second focuses on clean and ethical AI, ensuring that common citizens can benefit from AI-driven innovations by strengthening human capital.

The three-day programme is expected to result in new service models and collaborative frameworks that will make AI more affordable, accessible and impactful for governance, industry and society at large, he added.

