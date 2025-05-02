Odisha govt approves 19 investment projects worth Rs 3,898.54 cr

Bhubaneswar, May 2 The Odisha Government on Friday approved 19 industrial projects with investment worth Rs 3,898.54 crore during the 136th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

As per the official statement issued by the state government, the approved proposals are expected to generate 7,464 new employment opportunities across the state.

The cleared proposals span a diverse range of high-impact sectors including Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys, Industrial Gases, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Agro-Processing, Tourism & Hospitality, Chemicals, Metal Downstream, and Apparel & Textile-further solidifying Odisha’s position as one of India’s most attractive investment destinations.

The projects will be implemented across 11 districts: Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Sambalpur and Sundargarh-ensuring balanced regional development and inclusive economic growth.

Among the approved projects, Tata Steel is set to enhance its crude steel capacity from the proposed 6.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA with an additional investment of Rs 700 crore, generating 375 new jobs.

In Keonjhar, Sree Metaliks Limited will invest Rs 885 crore to expand its integrated steel plant, creating 950 employment opportunities. Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd plans to establish a Rs 200 crore precision tube manufacturing facility in Cuttack, generating 500 jobs, while Surlon India Ltd will set up a Rs 55 crore railway component manufacturing unit in Sundargarh, expected to employ 1,000 individuals.

“In a significant development for the industrial gases segment, Linde India Ltd is set to invest Rs 425 crore in establishing a state-of-the-art air separation unit in Jajpur. The facility will have an annual production capacity of over 12 lakh metric tonnes of industrial gases and is expected to create 100 direct employment opportunities,” informed the state government.

Similarly, Bhuvaneshwari Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a beverages manufacturing unit in Khordha, projected to generate 820 employment opportunities. ACME Clean Energy Pvt Ltd will develop a Rs 366.50 crore jetty-less floating terminal in Ganjam, aimed at improving maritime logistics and creating 75 jobs.

In Khordha, Vasanth Vihar Constructions will establish a Rs 134.50 crore logistics park, expected to generate 296 employment opportunities, supporting the state's growing industrial base with world-class logistics infrastructure.

The SLSWCA on Friday also approves several projects related to Tourism & Hospitality, Chemicals & Plastics and textile sectors, etc. As per the official statement, “Odisha government remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving the vision of “Samruddh Odisha by 2036".

With a clear focus on inclusive industrialization, the state is fast emerging as a preferred destination for both national and global investors, an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor