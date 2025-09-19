Odisha govt approves 25 industrial projects valued at Rs 4,739 crore in 13 sectors

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 The Odisha government, on Friday, approved 25 industrial projects worth Rs 4,739 crore investment in 13 key sectors in different districts of the state.

As per an official statement released, the approval was given during the 140th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA).

The SLSWCA meeting was chaired by Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

These industrial projects are poised to create 25,200 employment opportunities across several districts, including Khordha, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Gajapati.

"The latest approvals cover a total of 13 key sectors, including textiles, steel, chemicals, IT, infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, metal downstream, circular economy, cold storage, capital goods. The projects embody the state's commitment to fostering sustainable industrialisation and economic growth across diverse regions," the official statement said.

The SLSWCA has cleared the greatest number of investment proposals in the textile, apparel and technical textile sectors in the meeting.

A private company has proposed to invest Rs 700.29 crore in Khordha to set up an integrated textile facility, generating 1,010 jobs.

Meanwhile, another private firm will set up a knitted fabric and garment unit in Khordha with Rs 209.36 crore investment, generating 1,080 jobs.

Among the other major investment proposals cleared on Friday, a private firm will expand its operations with a rolling mill, pellet plant, DRI, billet plant, and captive power plant in Jharsuguda with an investment of Rs 990 crore, creating 2,000 jobs.

Another private company has proposed to invest Rs 320.70 crore to establish a treatment, storage, and disposal facility in Ganjam district, generating 145 jobs.

Similarly, a private company will invest Rs 205.44 crore in Jajpur to establish a carbon electrode paste manufacturing plant, generating 600 jobs.

"Driven by dynamic governance, strategic foresight, and a robust policy framework that champions ease of doing business, Odisha is fast emerging as the preferred investment destination in India," the state government said.

The state government also claimed that Odisha is on a steady path toward building a prosperous, future-ready economy in line with the vision of Samrudha Odisha 2036.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor