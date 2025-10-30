Odisha govt begins survey of crop, infra losses caused by Cyclone Montha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 The Odisha government has begun a comprehensive survey to assess the extent of damage caused by heavy rainfall and landslides triggered by Cyclone Montha across several districts of the state, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Pujari said that the cyclone hit the state during the harvesting season when crops were either ready for harvest or already being harvested in many areas. However, the cyclone-induced heavy rain has caused extensive damage to standing crops, particularly rice, cotton, and vegetables, in multiple districts.

“The process of estimating the damages caused by the heavy rainfall triggered by the cyclone started today. We have instructed all district administrations to complete the damage assessment within three days,” the Minister said.

He added that within the next 72 hours, all affected districts must submit detailed reports covering losses to crops, houses, roads, public infrastructure, and farmlands. “The government will take immediate measures to ensure relief and rehabilitation for the affected families once the reports are received,” Pujari said.

The Minister further explained that officials from districts that suffered minimal or no damage will be temporarily deputed to assist in assessing damages in the worst-hit areas. “We have decided to mobilise revenue department officials from regions with negligible impact to expedite the estimation process in the affected zones,” he added.

Pujari said that District Collectors and departmental officers have been directed to remain on high alert and take all necessary steps for quick restoration work. “Every department has been instructed to coordinate effectively to ensure that damaged infrastructure and essential services are restored at the earliest,” he said.

The Minister also noted that landslides have emerged as a new challenge in some hilly regions, particularly in Gajapati district, which had not previously been prone to such incidents. “Landslides have become a new concern in certain parts of the state. We will carefully study their pattern and prepare an action plan to mitigate future risks,” Pujari stated.

He further said that the state government will develop a dedicated disaster management strategy to address such situations in the future, ensuring better inter-departmental coordination to deal with landslides and secondary hazards caused by extreme weather events.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor