Odisha govt declares holiday on Jan 27 for Samaleswari temple inauguration

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 The Government of Odisha has declared closure of all the educational institutes across the state on January 27 for the inauguration ceremony of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) Project in Sambalpur.

The SAMALEI project is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In order to facilitate all the devotees witnessing the grand dedication ceremony of the project, CM Patnaik declared the closure of all the colleges and schools of the state on January 27. Government offices across the state will also remain closed on January 27.

The government has reportedly spent Rs 200 crore on the project to develop the 40 acre land in and around the Samaleswari Temple. The project includes development of amenities for devotees inside the 12 acre temple premises and development of four tall heritage welcome gates and a heritage corridor.

Maa Samaleswari temple is a prominent religious center of western Odisha.

