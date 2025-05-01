Odisha govt dedicated to people on the lowest strata of society: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, May 1 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the BJP-led Odisha government has been dedicatedly working for the welfare and development of people on the lowest strata of the society since it came to power in the state.

While addressing the gathering during a special event on the occasion of International Labour Day, 2025, here on Thursday, CM Majhi said that the labourers have been contributing immensely to the development of the country, adding that the labourers have been continuously driving the wheel of progress of the country for the last several decades.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched a mobile application named 'Odisha Sramik Sathi' to facilitate easy registration and access to welfare benefits for labourers.

“This app will greatly help the workers to apply for various services such as labour cards, renewal, and other benefits through online directly from their homes or workplaces,” said CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister said that the state government's Labour and Employees' State Insurance Department has always been working diligently towards safeguarding the legal rights and social security of the workers employed in various organised and unorganised sectors in the state.

He said that as per the promise made by the BJP during the polls, the natural death benefit for the labourers has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, while the accidental death benefit has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

The Chief Minister informed that about 47 lakh construction workers have been registered so far under the Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana scheme, while financial assistance to the tune of over Rs 3,951 crore has already been provided under the scheme, ensuring the overall development of the labourers and their families.

CM Majhi, during his address, noted that a task force has been formed under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister to identify and bring the migrant workers into the mainstream.

He added that the state government has also prepared a special State Action Plan to tackle the issue of Odia migrant workers.

To further support unorganised sector workers, the state has constructed 'Shramik Pratikhya Kendras' at Dumduma and Kalpana Square in Bhubaneswar. These shelters are aimed at providing protection to daily wage labourers from extreme weather while they wait for work opportunities.

Labour & ESI Minister Ganesh Ram Sing Khuntia and Principal Secretary of the Labour Department, Chithra Arumugam, along with other dignitaries, were present during the event.

