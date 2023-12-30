Odisha govt extends Chief Secretary's term by six months

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 The Odisha government has extended the tenure of State Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena, for a period of six months.

The 1989-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, was scheduled to retire on December 31, 2023.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department on Friday extended Jena's tenure till June 30, 2024.

"In pursuance of letter No. 26014/01/2022-AIS- II(Pension) dated December 28, 2023, of Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, P.G. & Pensions, Government of India, the service of Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS(RR-1989), Chief Secretary, Odisha, is hereby extended for a period of six months from January 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024," read the notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department on Friday.

Jena assumed the charge as the Chief Secretary of Odisha on March 1, 2023. He took the charge of the office from Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor