Odisha govt intensifies drive to detect, deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants; 51 identified

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 The Odisha government has intensified the identification and deportation of Bangladeshi nationals, who have been illegally staying in different parts of the state.

While responding to a query in the Odisha Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Monday that 51 Bangladeshi immigrants living illegally in Odisha have been identified since the BJP-led government assumed office in June last year.

CM Majhi added that, acting on instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Odisha Police launched a statewide drive to detect and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants by creating a Special Task Force (STF).

Two state-level and 18 district-level holding centres have also been established to keep identified immigrants until their deportation.

According to available information, the Odisha Police detained 1,768 individuals on suspicion during the recent operation.

Of them, 1,667 were released after verification of their documents, while 51 were confirmed as Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state.

The highest concentration of illegal immigrants was found in the Commissionerate Police area, with 24 detected in Bhubaneswar, 15 in Cuttack, and six in Berhampur.

The Odisha Police facilitated the deportation of 49 illegal immigrants and arrested two others for obtaining Indian passports using forged documents.

Document verification for 50 additional suspects is still underway to confirm their domicile status.

CM Majhi said that District Superintendents of Police and other officials are being regularly instructed to continue the detection drive and ensure timely deportation of illegal immigrants.

Intelligence Bureau officials and district-level units are also engaged in the special operation.

Police have further been asked to trace the real identities of Bangladeshi immigrants by examining financial, communication, and news apps used by them.

Chief Minister Majhi underscored that the detection and deportation drive has been intensified through coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), intelligence agencies of West Bengal, and the Union Home Ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor