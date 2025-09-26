Odisha govt launches citizen-centric WhatsApp bot ‘Ama Sathi’

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 The Odisha Government on Friday launched ‘Ama Sathi’, a unified WhatsApp chatbot, to offer the citizens easy access to over 100 essential public services.

Odisha became the second state in the country, after Andhra Pradesh, to partner with Meta for launching ‘Ama Sathi’, a WhatsApp chatbot for citizen services. The Ama Sathi Unified WhatsApp BOT has been developed by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) in collaboration with Meta India.

The Unified WhatsApp Chatbot integrates over 120 Citizen Services into a single WhatsApp number, enabling citizens to access critical services like essential certificates, viz. Residence and Income Certificates, Licenses, viz. Driving License, Fertiliser License, etc and Incentive Schemes viz. Inter-caste marriage benefits, National Family Benefit Scheme, and more.

Chief Secretary of Odisha, Manoj Ahuja, launched the initiative that marks a major step towards building convenient, last-mile access to essential public services.

“Through this chatbot, citizens will be able to access critical Government Services like obtaining Birth and Income Certificates, applying for driving and fertiliser licences, and accessing incentives such as the National Family Benefits Scheme, all through a single WhatsApp number,” informed the state government in a press note on Friday.

Available in both Odia and English, the chatbot is accessible via a single WhatsApp number, 9437292000 and comes with voice capabilities. It is designed to be a one-stop digital assistant, offering citizens easy access to a wide range of essential public services.

“Through this chatbot, people can conveniently raise and track public grievances, access housing and urban development resources, and interact with general administration services. The chatbot also provides services related to education, agriculture, and horticulture, ensuring farmers and students alike can get timely information and support. Citizens in the State of Odisha can also connect with police services for assistance, check land records and revenue details,” the official statement further added.

CS Ahuja on Friday also launched a dynamic Dashboard of the Odisha Right to Public Services Act's Central Monitoring System (CMS).

Speaking on the occasion, Ahuja said, "The Government of Odisha is committed to delivering seamless public services, ensuring that every citizen experiences convenience and efficiency at the last mile. This commitment is underscored by our investment in technology and training, aiming to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and enhance overall accessibility. Today, with the launch of Ama Sathi in partnership with Meta, Odisha takes a transformative step in making governance truly citizen-centric.”

He further added that accessing various public services for the citizens has been a fragmented and cumbersome affair for a long time. "This unified WhatsApp platform will simplify processes, remove barriers, and empower every citizen, from urban centres to the remotest corners of the state, to access essential services with ease and efficiency. Initiatives like this reflect Odisha’s vision of leveraging technology for transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance, ensuring that public service delivery is not just a function, but a seamless experience for all,” noted Ahuja.

