Odisha govt revamps surrender policy for LWEs

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 The Odisha government has overhauled its 'Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme' for Left Wing Extremists (LWEs), in line with the latest guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The revised framework aims to bring back misguided youths and hardcore cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) and its frontal outfits into the mainstream through enhanced financial support, employment opportunities and skill-based rehabilitation.

The revamped scheme is designed to curb Left Wing Extremism in the state while ensuring surrendered cadres are provided meaningful livelihood opportunities.

It also includes safeguards to prevent tactical or fraudulent surrenders aimed at securing government benefits.

As per the notification, the surrendered extremists will be classified under two categories: top-ranked leaders, including Politburo members, Central Committee members, and State/Zonal Committee members, who fall under Category A, while Middle and lower-rung operatives, such as divisional secretaries, area committee members, platoon commanders, and dalam cadres, will be considered under Category B.

It further noted that under the new package, after surrender, cadres falling under Category A will receive up to Rs 5 lakh, while Category B cadres (Rs 2.5 lakh).

Immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 will be provided, with the remaining amount kept in fixed deposits and released in phases over three years, depending on good conduct.

Similarly, the incentives for surrendering weapons range from Rs 4.95 lakh for Light Machine Guns to Rs 55 per round of ammunition.

Every surrendered ultra, even without weapons, will receive an additional Rs 25,000.

If an ultra has a government-declared reward on their head, he/she will receive either the financial assistance or the bounty amount, whichever is higher.

The surrendered extremists will also be provided with benefits under various social welfare schemes, such as housing support under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana or equivalent cash benefit, a one-time marriage grant of Rs 25,000, free admission to skill development courses with a Rs 10,000 monthly stipend for up to 36 months, health cards and subsidised ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

Meanwhile, assets of any surrenderee cadre found returning to extremist activities again or aiding Maoist groups will be confiscated.

