Odisha govt to finalise vision document for 2036 and 2047 in next 15 days

Bhubaneswar, April 23 The Odisha Government, on Wednesday, announced that the vision document for 2036 and 2047 will be finalised within the next 15 days.

The decision in this regard was taken during the 7th meeting of the state council of ministers held at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Wednesday.

“It was decided in the meeting that the 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047’ document will be finalised in consultation with public representatives, common citizens, members of civil society and intellectuals at various levels in the next 15 days by organising regional workshops at four different locations in the state,” informed the Chief Minister’s Office in a statement.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during the meeting, said that on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the formation of the state, the Government has taken an ambitious resolve to make Odisha a prosperous and developed state by 2036.

It is pertinent here to mention that Odisha will celebrate the 100th year of its formation as a separate state on a linguistic basis in 2036.

CM Majhi further noted that a prosperous Odisha by 2036 will also help in achieving the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. He stated that the state government has started the preparations for the 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047' from August 2024 with the help of NITI Aayog.

“Inclusion, Prosperity and Wellness are the three pillars which form the basis of this vision document. To achieve the GSDP target of $1.5 trillion by 2047 and to contribute 5 per cent to India's GDP, Odisha needs to exceed and accelerate the rate of economic growth it has achieved so far,” added CM Majhi. He stated that this goal can be achieved through a collaborative environment, public-private investment, implementation and coordination through technology.

CM Majhi, during his address, stressed the need for prioritising the infrastructural growth and suggested special plans for the expansion of roads and railways networks, ports and air connectivity. “Odisha's growth transformation journey will be accelerated by launching a strategic initiative '36 for 36', identifying 36 flagship initiatives aimed at making a significant impact in key sectors by 2036. It would be possible to finalise the draft through the well-thought-out advice and guidance of the Council of Ministers, and accordingly, an implementation plan will be charted for the successful implementation of the targets laid down in the Vision Odisha 2036 and 2047 document,” informed Majhi.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who was also present in the meeting, emphasised the need for export-oriented manufacturing to achieve a rapid economic growth rate and the need for Deregulation, Decriminalisation and Digitisation for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, all members of the Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Commissioners cum Secretaries of Departments, among others, were present in the meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Majhi.

