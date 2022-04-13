Odisha govt to launch hockey clubs in schools across all districts

In a bid to promote Hockey culture from the school level, the Odisha Government is set to launch the "Mo School Hockey Club" initiative in all the districts of the state.

"The State government headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports, especially Hockey and this initiative is a step towards the development and grooming of grassroot talents in Hockey," said, Dilip Tirkey, Chairperson of Hockey Promotion Council of Odisha while talking to ANI.

"Initially these Hockey clubs will be formed in the schools having a playground in all 30 district headquarters, they will be provided regular training facilities through expert coaches, provisions for a financial grant to purchase the sports equipment for Hockey, maintenance of playgrounds, refreshments for players first-aid etc has also been made," he added.

As per Tirkey, these clubs will have both boys and girls teams, along with their regular tournaments a State level "Mo School Hockey Club Championship" will be organized every year.

"We will identify the grassroot talent through these clubs and will be provided the advanced training through induction in Sports Hostels and Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Center established by State government."

The Odisha Government is building a second Hockey Stadium "Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium" in Rourkela ahead of the 2023 Hockey World cup which will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

( With inputs from ANI )

