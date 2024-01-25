Odisha govt to set up first 'black tiger safari'

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 Odisha will soon have a melanistic (black) tiger safari near the Similipal Tiger Reserve forest in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Wednesday. Similipal Tiger Reserve is considered as the only home for melanistic tigers in the world.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement about the setting up of a first-of-its-kind exclusive black tiger safari in the world on his X account on Wednesday.

Patnaik also shared some pictures of the rare and majestic melanistic tiger.

"Glad to announce that #Odisha is setting up an exclusive Melanistic Tiger Safari near Similipal Tiger Reserve in #Mayurbhanj. Tourists and visitors can now have a glimpse of the rare and majestic species found only in Odisha," the CM posted on his X account.

Three melanistic tigers and the white male tigers mating with them from Nandankanan zoo in Bhubaneswar will be kept in the safari. "Surplus tigers from Nandankanan Zoo and rescued/ orphaned tigers who are not fit for the wild but fit for display, shall be housed in the safari in an open enclosure. The safari is set to elevate the wildlife tourism sector in Odisha to new heights," said state forest department sources.

As per the last All India Tiger Estimation Report published by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in 2018, melanistic tigers have been found in the wild only in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

