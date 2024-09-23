Odisha Govt welcomes SC judgment on child pornography

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 Welcoming the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court that held watching and downloading child pornography material as a criminal offence, the Odisha government on Monday asserted that it would implement the recommendations of the apex court.

The Odisha government in a statement issued on Monday asserts that it will constitute dedicated task forces to investigate and prosecute crimes related to viewing or downloading of child pornography which is a serious crime under the law.

The state government informed that it will implement the ruling, which unequivocally states that watching and downloading child pornography constitutes a criminal offence.

This landmark decision of the apex court sends a powerful message that the state will not tolerate any form of child sexual exploitation.

“It reinforces the responsibility of each citizen to protect our children, ensuring their safety and well-being. The State firmly asserts that ignorance of the law will no longer serve as a defence for those who exploit or endanger minors,” reads a statement issued by the Odisha government.

“The state reaffirms its commitment to upholding stringent legal frameworks aimed at eliminating child sexual exploitation in all forms. The state will enhance coordination with law enforcement agencies to effectively combat the dissemination and consumption of child pornography. This includes the establishment of dedicated task forces to investigate and prosecute such crimes,” added the statement.

In line with the Supreme Court's recommendations, the state will invest in comprehensive support services for victims of child abuse, providing them with the care and resources they need for recovery. It will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual exploitation.

The state government urged the citizens to report any suspicious activity to authorities to protect vulnerable children in our communities. The Odisha government praised the order and also thanked the apex court for its decisive decision to protect the dignity and rights of the children.

“The State expresses gratitude to the Supreme Court for its decisive action and leadership in safeguarding the rights and dignity of our children. Together, we must collectively work towards creating a safer environment for every child in Odisha,” reads the statement.

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a decision of the Madras High Court, which had held that watching pornography involving children in private would not fall within the scope of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court said that an offence under Section 15 of the POCSO is in the nature and form of an inchoate offence, which penalises the mere storage or possession of any pornographic material involving a child when done with a specific intent prescribed thereunder, without requiring any actual transmission, dissemination etc.

