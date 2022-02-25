Odisha govt will bear expenses for return of people from state stranded in Ukraine: CM Patnaik speaks to EAM Jaishankar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced that the state government will bear the expenses for the return of the stranded citizens of the state from Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis in the eastern European country.

Patnaik also spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the issue today following which the Union Minister assured of the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine, said a press release by the Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone on the issue requested him for the safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine.

"CM Patnaik also directed that Development Commissioner-cum-Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena will coordinate the overall issue of bringing back citizens from Odisha. Besides, the Resident Commissioner at New Delhi will coordinate with the Government of India over this issue," said the release.

"The government designated Ravi Kant, IPS, Resident Commissioner as the Nodal Officer for the purpose and can be contacted on Mobile/Whatsapp-8527580245 Land line-011-23012751," said an official order by the government.

The Chief Minister also directed the District Administration to collect information regarding students and workers in Ukraine and effectively coordinate with their family members at this hour of crisis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor