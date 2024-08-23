Odisha: GSI Discovers Gold Deposits in Deogarh; State Government to Auction Mine



In a groundbreaking move, the Odisha government will auction a gold mine for the first time, as announced by State Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Jena in the assembly on Thursday. Jena revealed that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) discovered the gold deposits in Adas Rampalli while conducting general exploration for copper, TOI reported.

In response to a query from Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Jena noted that GSI had previously identified gold in Gopaur and Gazipur areas of Keonjhar district during preliminary surveys conducted between 1981-83 and 1989-96.

Jena said, “The geological survey has confirmed the presence of gold deposits, and the state government is taking steps to auction the block.” He explained that preliminary surveys conducted between 1981-83 and 1989-96 in the Gopur-Gajipur area of Keonjhar district had been followed by a joint resurvey by the GSI and the Directorate of Mines and Geology (DoMG) since 2021-22. However, since the quality and quantity of gold deposits in the Gopur-Gajipur area have not yet been estimated, there are currently no proposals for further exploration of this mineral block.

