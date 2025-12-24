Odisha Guv expresses anguish over minor girl’s death in Bhadrak’s Chandbali

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 The Governor of Odisha, Hari Babu Kambhampati, on Wednesday expressed deep anguish over the tragic death of a minor girl in the Chandbali area of Bhadrak district, emphasising the need for a thorough and impartial investigation and strict punishment for the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

According to the official X handle of the Odisha Governor, “Hon’ble Governor of Odisha Hari Babu Kambhampati expressed deep anguish over the tragic incident at Chandabali in Bhadrak district, conveying heartfelt condolences and praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He stressed the need for a thorough and impartial investigation, strict punishment for the culprits as per law, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed the authorities to initiate a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure that the guilty get the strictest punishment in accordance with the law.

He has also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the nearest kin of the victim’s family.

As per reports, an 11-year-old girl who had gone missing after leaving for school on Tuesday morning was found dead behind the Panchayat Office in Chandbali later that evening.

She was reportedly found with multiple injury marks on her body. This enraged residents, who staged massive protests demanding immediate action against the culprits.

Tension continued to prevail in the Chandbali area of Bhadrak district on Wednesday as well, until the district administration and police intervened, assuring stringent action against the accused and all necessary steps to prevent the repetition of such incidents in the future.

The locals also ransacked the accused person’s house in the Chandbali area.

Acting swiftly, the Bhadrak Police arrested the accused from Jagatsinghpur district after registering a case of murder and sexual assault in this regard based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, BJD and Congress, have announced that they will stage a Chandbali bandh on Thursday over the law-and-order situation and financial compensation for the victim's family.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor