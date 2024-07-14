Odisha: H&FW Dept suspends empanelment of private hospital after fire mishap

Bhubaneswar, July 14 Following a fire mishap in Cuttack, the state Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department has suspended the empanelment of Trisha Hospital under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

“It is to inform you that pending enquiry by the Health and Family Welfare Department and Fire Department; the empanelment of Trisha Hospital under BSKY is hereby suspended due to the recent fire incident at the hospital,” informed the H&FW department in a letter to Trisha Hospital on Sunday.

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja issued directions regarding the constitution of the special task force comprising officials of Health, Home and Energy departments to ensure proper fire safety measures are installed and guidelines followed at all the hospitals in the state.

Notably, a fire broke out at two nursing homes operating from the same building at Telanga Bazar in Cuttack on Saturday. Around 45 patients narrowly escaped from the inferno reportedly caused due to a short circuit.

A seven-day-old child, who was shifted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack after the fire broke out in Trisha Hospital on Saturday, died earlier on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

