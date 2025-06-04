Odisha Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife For Not Serving Egg Curry in Lunch

In a shocking incident man allegedly hit his 41-year-old wife on head by her husband for not cooking egg curry for lunch, police said. This incident took place in Kutiling village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Following the incident husband was arrested on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the woman's mother, Main Hembram, he added.

This outrage was over being served lunch sans egg curry, Lama Baskey (55) hit his wife Basanti on the head with a pipe, killing her on the spot, they added. "The accused has confessed to the crime," said Banamali Barik, inspector-in-charge of Udala police station, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination to Udala Sub Divisional Hospital.

In separate incident, a man allegedly strangled a woman and stabbed her with screwdriver over two dozen times, including in her private parts, police said on Tuesday. This incident took place in UP's Moradabad district. Following a complaint by the woman's mother police arrested Mohammad Rafi alias Arif who she alleged was stalking her daughter and forcing her to talk to him.

PTI reported that the 20-year-old woman was murdered on Saturday in a maize field in the Mainather police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, they said. Her body was found a day later with multiple stab wounds on Sunday. According to the FIR, the woman stated that Rafi had persistently pursued her despite her unwillingness to speak with him.