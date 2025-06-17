Odisha Horror: Police Arrest 10 in Connection With Gang Rape of 20-Year-old Teen at Beach

In the connection with the gang rape case of 20-yearold teen girl at the famed Gopalpur beach in Odisha, On Tuesday police has arrested the 10 prime suspect. This shocking incident took place on Sunday night when the woman, an undergraduate student at a private college, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is her classmate, on the occasion of the Raja festival. Following the incident woman has lodged complaint at the Gopalpur police station.

As per the PTI reports teen alleged that when they were sitting at an isolated place on the beach, a group of 10 people approached them, rounded up her boyfriend and took turns to rape her. "Initially, seven people were detained for interrogation. Later, all 10 accused were arrested," a police officer.

Police apprehended the accused as they attempted to flee to another state. A medical examination of the survivor has been conducted. The survivor resided in a private mess with three other women, according to police. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida stated that she has spoken with SP Saravana Vivek M and ordered a thorough investigation and measures to prevent future incidents.

The incident has shocked the state, a popular tourist destination in the Ganjam district.