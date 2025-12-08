Odisha: Law and order breaks down in Malkangiri; internet suspended, heavy forces deployed

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 Internet has been suspended in Malkangiri district as the law-and-order situation in the district, particularly in MV-26 village, deteriorated further on Monday following fresh unrest linked to the recovery of a headless body of a woman from the Poteru river near Dudumetla.

“This is to inform the general public that internet services will remain suspended across the entire district from 6 PM this evening for the next 24 hours,” informed the District Collector on the official X handle.

The district administration has also imposed prohibitory orders in the locality under Section 163 of the BNSS Act.

To restore normalcy, the Malkangiri Police conducted a flag march.

The Superintendent of Police, Malkangiri, Vinodh Patil H., has appealed to all residents to remain calm and refrain from any form of violence.

Notably, more than 5,000 tribal people equipped with traditional weapons reportedly assembled at nearby MV-25 village, with parts of the gathering turning violent.

Reports said agitating groups began ransacking, adding to the tension already prevailing between MV-26 and Rakhalguda villages.

The violence is connected to the murder of Lake Padiami, a resident of Rakhalguda village, whose headless body was recovered from the river about four days ago.

The victim had earlier been reported missing at the Korukonda police station. With the victim’s head yet to be recovered, anger among locals continues to mount.

The protesting tribals alleged that one Suka Ranjan Mandal of MV-26 village reportedly murdered the deceased Padiami over a dispute regarding landed property.

Earlier, miscreants also allegedly damaged properties and set fire to haystacks and houses in MV-26 village, significantly worsening the situation on Sunday.

The ongoing unrest has raised serious concerns over public safety in the area.

In response, the administration has deployed eight platoons of police along with two platoons of BSF to maintain law and order.

Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinodh Patil, accompanied by senior police officials, is present at the spot and is closely monitoring the situation.

Police have intensified patrolling and security arrangements in the sensitive villages, while investigations into the murder are continuing.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to restore normalcy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor