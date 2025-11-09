Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik predicts beginning of BJP’s defeat from Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 Ahead of the bypolls for the Nuapada Assembly constituency on November 11, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that the defeat of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would begin from Nuapada.

In a video message released on Sunday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Patnaik stated, “Since the BJP formed the government in the state, atrocities against women have increased manifold. Women under the Mission Shakti programme are being harassed, and the good name of Odisha is being tarnished.”

“They have stopped the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, causing difficulties for patients. This government is against women, tribals, and development. The defeat of the BJP will begin from Nuapada with your support,” he further added.

He also urged the people of the Nuapada Assembly constituency to ensure the party’s candidate, Snehangini Chhuria, wins the by-election by casting their votes in favour of the BJD. The BJD supremo also promised the people that he would work for Odisha till his last breath.

“I urge you to bless the BJD candidate, Snehangini Chhuria, by casting your votes in favour of the BJD on the day of voting, November 11. I promise to serve Mother Odisha and all her people until my last breath,” former CM Patnaik stated.

He also thanked the people of Nuapada for turning out in large numbers at his public meetings and roadshow held in Khariar Road, Komna, and Nuapada during the campaign.

Notably, the campaigning for the Nuapada bypoll ended on Sunday.

Voting for the by-election is scheduled to be held on November 11.

The leaders of the three major political parties left no stone unturned to woo voters during the intensive campaign period in the Nuapada Assembly constituency.

It is worth noting that this is the first by-election since the BJP formed the government in the state.

The Nuapada Assembly constituency fell vacant following the death of senior BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

