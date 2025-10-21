Odisha: Man Beats Youth To Death For Attempting to Assault 18-Year-Old Girl; Accused Detained

Youth from Odisha got beaten to death for allegedly tried to sexually assault 18-year-old girl. Police has detained the accused. According to reports, accused, father Rupa Pinga went to Mohanpasi village pond with his 18-year-old daughter to bathe. 27-year-old deceased Karunakar Behera of Colony No. 1, Arakhpal, was present near the pond. When the victim went to relieve herself, Behera allegedly followed her and attempted to sexually assault her.

Girl screamed, prompting Pinga to arrive. Enraged, he picked up a stick and began attacking Behra. Behra fell into a drain while trying to escape, but Pinga chased him and crushed his head with a stone, where he died on the spot.

According to Jansata this incident took place on Saturday. Upon receiving information about the incident in the evening, police arrived at the scene and recovered the body from a drain. Pinga was subsequently taken into custody. The same day, the deceased's father filed a complaint at the Parjang police station, following which police registered a case.

Police said, "A scientific team visited the scene today. The accused is being questioned, and further investigations are underway."