Odisha man found guilty of killing wife sentenced to life term

Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 A court here on Monday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for killing his wife for objecting to his extra-marital affair.

The convict has been identified as Rajendra Mukhi, a native of Kandhamal district and staying at Birsa Munda Sahi in Saheed Nagar police limits here.

“The convict who used to work as a security guard had developed an extra-marital relationship with a woman. When his wife, Amita Mukhi came to know about the illicit relationship, she accosted Rajendra and both engaged in a heated argument on September 20, 2020. Mukhi, in a fit of rage, took out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed his wife multiple times," Additional Public Prosecutor Salila Kumar Pradhan said.

Pradhan also stated that Mukhi’s daughter called a neighbour who rushed the victim to Capital hospital.

Amita became critical after a few days and she was shifted to SCB medical college and hospital at Cuttack where she succumbed to the injuries on September 28, 2020.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Mukhi’s daughter, Saheed Nagar police lodged a case and arrested the absconding accused from his native in Kandhamal district.

The court after examining statements of 11 witnesses and other exhibits pronounced him guilty. Mukhi has also been directed to deposit a fine of Rs 50,000 and if he fails to pay the fine amount, he would serve additional imprisonment for one more year.

