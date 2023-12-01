Odisha: Man gets life term for killing grandmother

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 A court in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Thursday handed life imprisonment to a person for killing his grandmother in October 2020 following a quarell over some issue, an official said.

The convict has been identified as Sidhanta Naik, a resident of Gohira village.

"Sidhanta is reportedly addicted to alcohol and other intoxicants. He was staying with grandparents after he was abandoned by his parents. On October 17, 2020, he sought some money from his grandmother Dukhi Naik but she denied. Angered by the refusal, he hit the elderly lady's head with a stone inflicting serious injury," said additional Public Prosecutor, Aswini Kumar Mallick.

Dukhi's husband, Kulamani Naik, rushed her to a nearby hospital in Anandpur where the doctors declared her dead.

Based on the complaint lodged by Kulamani, the police registered a case and apprehended the accused grandson from his hideout on the same day.

The court, after hearing statements of 17 eyewitnesses and others, pronounced the judgement.

The court sentenced Sidhanta to life imprisonment, holding him guilty.

He has also been asked to deposit Rs 10,000 as fine.

