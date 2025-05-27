Odisha: Man held for killing elderly woman during robbery bid in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, May 27 Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a robber on the charges of killing an elderly lady during a robbery bid in the Baranga area of Cuttack city on May 20.

The accused was identified as Jamuna Rout of Jhinkria village under the Nandankanan police station area of Bhubaneswar.

“From the preliminary investigation conducted so far, the motive behind the murder is revealed to be robbery,” informed a senior police official.

The Baranga Police, during the course investigation, ascertained that the 75-year-old deceased Basanti Behera was staying alone at Ananda Bazar in the Baranga area.

The accused found the deceased, Behera, an easy target owing to her old age and being solitary. After carrying out the recce, accused Rout broke into the house of the deceased during the late night on May 20 to commit robbery.

Meanwhile, the elderly victim saw the accused and started shouting. To prevent her from raising an alarm, a panicky Rout attacked her with a sharp weapon, a blood-stained spade, which was later recovered from the crime scene.

The assault resulted in her death on the spot. Later, he fled from the crime scene along with some valuables and household materials. The deceased’s son, on the next morning, found her lying in a pool of blood on her bed and registered a case at the Baranga police station.

Upon getting informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation to nab the culprit.

Following the analysis of CCTV footage collected from the Bhubaneswar Smart City control room and ground verification, the cops finally succeeded in arresting the accused, Rout, on Tuesday.

The accused was produced before the court, which later sent him to judicial custody. The police have been verifying the criminal antecedents of the accused Rout.

